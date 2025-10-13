Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross
- 13 October, 2025
- 09:24
Hebrew media say that seven hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
An announcement to that effect from a speaker at Hostages Square elicits a loud cheer.
The seven include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to updates.
The Saudi Al-Hadath channel also says that the Red Cross has received seven living hostages in Gaza City, after the Qatari Al-Araby channel says the hostages are being transferred by Hamas's military wing.
There is no official comment from the IDF.
