Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

Hebrew media say that seven hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

An announcement to that effect from a speaker at Hostages Square elicits a loud cheer.

The seven include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to updates.

The Saudi Al-Hadath channel also says that the Red Cross has received seven living hostages in Gaza City, after the Qatari Al-Araby channel says the hostages are being transferred by Hamas's military wing.

There is no official comment from the IDF.