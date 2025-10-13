Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 09:24
    Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

    Hebrew media say that seven hostages have been transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    An announcement to that effect from a speaker at Hostages Square elicits a loud cheer.

    The seven include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to updates.

    The Saudi Al-Hadath channel also says that the Red Cross has received seven living hostages in Gaza City, after the Qatari Al-Araby channel says the hostages are being transferred by Hamas's military wing.

    There is no official comment from the IDF.

    IDF hostages Israel
    Yeddi israilli girov Beynəlxalq Qızıl Xaç Komitəsinə təhvil verilib
    Семь израильских заложников переданы Красному Кресту

    Latest News

    10:04

    Dollar drops to euro and yen amid expectations of US–China decisions

    Finance
    10:01

    Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Pakistan on working visit

    Domestic policy
    09:56

    CBA currency exchange rates (13.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:48

    40 people killed in road accident in South Africa

    Other countries
    09:42

    Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

    Other countries
    09:37

    Azerbaijan to face Ukraine in World Cup qualifier tonight

    Football
    09:30

    Over 150 Palestinian prisoners to be deported to other countries

    Other countries
    09:25

    Indonesia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    09:24

    Seven hostages said handed to Red Cross

    Other countries
    All News Feed