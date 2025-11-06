Seven European countries propose EU tariffs on Russian goods
06 November, 2025
- 14:22
Seven European Union (EU) member states - Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - have proposed that the European Commission impose customs tariffs on Russian goods, Report informs via Politico.
The proposal suggests that the European Commission should introduce tariffs on Russian exports, which generated €5.4 billion in revenue in 2024.
Previously, the European Commission had announced plans to propose increased customs duties on Russian oil imports.
