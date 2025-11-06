Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 14:22
    Seven European Union (EU) member states - Finland, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania - have proposed that the European Commission impose customs tariffs on Russian goods, Report informs via Politico.

    The proposal suggests that the European Commission should introduce tariffs on Russian exports, which generated €5.4 billion in revenue in 2024.

    Previously, the European Commission had announced plans to propose increased customs duties on Russian oil imports.

    7 Avropa ölkəsi Aİ-yə Rusiya mallarına gömrük rüsumu tətbiq etməyi təklif edib
    Семь европейских стран предложили ЕК ввести пошлины на российские товары

