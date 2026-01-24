Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Other countries
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 10:05
    Seven dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslide

    Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, amid reports of heavy rain in the area, Report informs via Reuters.

    A local official said the landslide struck a village in West Bandung region.

    İndoneziyada torpaq sürüşməsi olub, 7 nəfər ölüb, 80-dən çox insan itkin düşüb
    В результате оползня в Индонезии погибли семь человек, свыше 80 пропали без вести

