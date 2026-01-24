Seven dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslide
Other countries
- 24 January, 2026
- 10:05
Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, amid reports of heavy rain in the area, Report informs via Reuters.
A local official said the landslide struck a village in West Bandung region.
Latest News
10:24
Car crashes into Detroit-area airport entrance, injuring 6Other countries
10:05
Seven dead, 82 missing in Indonesian landslideOther countries
09:48
Azerbaijan fulfills its financial commitments to UN for 2026Foreign policy
09:33
Deputy speaker of Georgian Parliament: Azerbaijan's transport projects to increase transit potential of CaucasusRegion
09:26
Vance to visit Azerbaijan in FebruaryForeign policy
09:17
Donald Trump thanks Azerbaijani President Ilham AliyevOther countries
09:08
US will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons — National Defense StrategyOther countries
20:50
Rovshan Najaf: SOCAR's green bonds presented at WEF as climate investment mechanismEnergy
20:37