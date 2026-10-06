Serbia, North Macedonia move to strengthen regional gas connectivity

Stay up to date with the top news!

Serbia and North Macedonia will join the Vertical Gas Corridor through their gas transmission system operators, while construction of a gas interconnector between the two countries is expected to begin soon.

According to Report's Balkan bureau, this was announced at the 2nd Summit of the Energy Ministers of Serbia, North Macedonia, Greece and Bulgaria in Belgrade.

The Serbia-North Macedonia interconnector will be linked to the Greece-North Macedonia gas interconnector, which is currently under construction.

The section on Greek territory is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, while the section in North Macedonia is expected to be completed during 2027.

The ministers also discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance energy security in Southeastern and Central Europe.

Participants reviewed the use of existing gas infrastructure and progress in implementing gas infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity among the participating countries and opening additional supply routes from new gas sources.