Senators introduce War Powers Resolution over Trump's Venezuela actions

A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday introduced a War Powers Resolution seeking to halt what they describe as unauthorized US military "hostilities" in Venezuela under President Donald Trump, Report informs referring to the Newsweek.

The measure, led by Democratic Senators Tim Kaine of Virginia, Chuck Schumer of New York and Adam Schiff of California, along with Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, would direct the president to withdraw US forces unless Congress explicitly authorizes the mission.

The lawmakers say Congress has not approved military action in or against Venezuela and argue the Constitution reserves that power to the legislative branch. The resolution now heads to committee for consideration.

Paul posted Wednesday on X, "Branding individuals as 'narco-terrorist' without proof just to open the door to lethal force is not a legitimate policy-it's a dangerous fantasy. It bypasses due process, shreds constitutional limits, and pushes America toward another unnecessary foreign war. Our national security decisions must be grounded in facts and governed by law, not political theatrics. Anything less endangers our values and our troops."