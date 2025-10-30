Senate approves Democratic resolution to block Trump's tariffs on Canada

The Senate voted Wednesday to approve a resolution that would block President Trump's tariffs on Canada, a day after the chamber rebuked the president with another vote to block tariffs on Brazil, Report informs via CBS News.

In a 50 to 46 vote, four Republicans joined Democrats to approve the measure, which would terminate the national emergency used to impose tariffs on some goods from Canada. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky broke with their party to vote in favor of the resolution, which required a simple majority and was not subject to the 60-vote threshold needed for most legislation.

The move is mostly symbolic, since it is unlikely to be taken up in the GOP-controlled House. Republican leaders have taken steps to prevent lawmakers from forcing a vote on the president's tariffs in the lower chamber.