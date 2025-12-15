Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan mull promoting Turkic heritage in Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 17:53
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan mull promoting Turkic heritage in Slovakia

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan discussed possible joint initiatives to promote Turkic cultural heritage in Slovakia, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bratislava, Vusal Abdullayev, said on X, Report informs.

    "15 December – World Turkic Language Family Day. Together with Turkish and Kazakh colleagues, we celebrated this meaningful day at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Bratislava. The meeting also included discussions on future joint initiatives to promote the Turkic language family and cultural heritage in Slovakia," the ambassador wrote on X..

    Səfir: Azərbaycan, Türkiyə və Qazaxıstan Slovakiyada türk mədəni irsi və dilini təşviq edəcək
    Посол: Страны ОТГ намерены продвигать тюркское языковое и культурное наследие в Словакии

