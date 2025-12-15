Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan mull promoting Turkic heritage in Slovakia

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan discussed possible joint initiatives to promote Turkic cultural heritage in Slovakia, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Bratislava, Vusal Abdullayev, said on X, Report informs.

