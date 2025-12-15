Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Court hearing on Karen Hovhannisyan's case gets underway in Azerbaijan

    • 15 December, 2025
    • 17:01
    Court hearing on Karen Hovhannisyan's case gets underway in Azerbaijan

    A court in Azerbaijan has begun hearing the case of a man accused of carrying out a terrorist attack in the city of Khankandi last year.

    Karen Hovhannisyan is standing trial at the Ganja Court for Grave Crimes on charges including terrorism, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons. The proceedings are being presided over by Judge Natig Aliyev.

    Prosecutors say the investigation relates to an attack carried out on September 14, 2025, during which firearms and explosives were used against police officers. According to the authorities, the incident resulted in an explosion and an attempted assassination of more than two officers.

