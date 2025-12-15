Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement abolishing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Maldives for ordinary passport holders

    Foreign policy
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 18:25
    President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement abolishing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Maldives for ordinary passport holders

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports," Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The agreement was signed on September 24, 2025, in New York, United States.

