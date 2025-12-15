President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement abolishing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Maldives for ordinary passport holders
Foreign policy
- 15 December, 2025
- 18:25
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports," Report informs via AZERTAC.
The agreement was signed on September 24, 2025, in New York, United States.
Latest News
19:06
US Ambassador: Türkiye plays key role in TRIPP projectRegion
18:42
European leaders to gather in Berlin for talks with ZelenskyyOther countries
18:25
President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement abolishing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Maldives for ordinary passport holdersForeign policy
18:22
Podolyak: Ukraine's destroyed facilities should be restored using Russia's fundsOther countries
18:03
President Ilham Aliyev approves Agreement on establishment of Joint Commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and AlgeriaForeign policy
17:53
Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan mull promoting Turkic heritage in SlovakiaForeign policy
17:49
Azerbaijan sees 33-fold surge in copper concentrate productionIndustry
17:42
Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises over 8%ICT
17:33
Photo