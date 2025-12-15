Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises over 8%

    ICT
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 17:42
    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises over 8%

    In January-November of 2025, the total value of services provided by information and communication technology (ICT) enterprises in Azerbaijan exceeded 3.464 billion manats (approximately $2.04 billion), marking an 8.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Of the revenue generated in this sector, 83% came from the private sector. As much as 70.7% was attributed to services provided to the population.

    In November alone, the value of ICT services reached 344 million manats (just over $202.3 million), 5.5% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

    In 2024, the total value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rose by 11.4% compared to 2023, surpassing 3.6 billion manats (over $2.118 billion).

    Azerbaijan ICT services State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanda bu il İKT sektorunda göstərilmiş xidmətlərin ümumi dəyəri açıqlanıb
    В Азербайджане за 11 месяцев вырос объем услуг в секторе ИКТ

    Latest News

    19:06

    US Ambassador: Türkiye plays key role in TRIPP project

    Region
    18:42

    European leaders to gather in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy

    Other countries
    18:25

    President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement abolishing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Maldives for ordinary passport holders

    Foreign policy
    18:22

    Podolyak: Ukraine's destroyed facilities should be restored using Russia's funds

    Other countries
    18:03

    President Ilham Aliyev approves Agreement on establishment of Joint Commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria

    Foreign policy
    17:53

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan mull promoting Turkic heritage in Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    Azerbaijan sees 33-fold surge in copper concentrate production

    Industry
    17:42

    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises over 8%

    ICT
    17:33
    Photo

    Graduation ceremony of Underwater Assault Navy Special Force course held

    Military
    All News Feed