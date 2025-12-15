Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises over 8%

In January-November of 2025, the total value of services provided by information and communication technology (ICT) enterprises in Azerbaijan exceeded 3.464 billion manats (approximately $2.04 billion), marking an 8.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Of the revenue generated in this sector, 83% came from the private sector. As much as 70.7% was attributed to services provided to the population.

In November alone, the value of ICT services reached 344 million manats (just over $202.3 million), 5.5% higher than in the same month of the previous year.

In 2024, the total value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rose by 11.4% compared to 2023, surpassing 3.6 billion manats (over $2.118 billion).