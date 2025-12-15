Podolyak: Ukraine's destroyed facilities should be restored using Russia's funds

The most appropriate option is to restore Ukraine's destroyed social and commercial facilities at the expense of the aggressor, Russia, Advisor to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview with Report.

"Restoration of critical, residential, and civilian infrastructure has no commercial connection. We are talking about schools, hospitals, and related infrastructure. Everything in this category requires significant additional investment," Podolyak said.

He noted that there are several commercial sectors where, once a favorable environment is created, it will be possible to attract foreign investors for reconstruction: "In the post-war period, we are considering what the economy should look like, which priority sectors must be fully developed and launched. It is clear that if a safe and promising environment is established here, investors will come."

Podolyak also emphasized that there are different assessments of the damage inflicted on Ukraine by the war:

"This ranges from $600 billion to $1 trillion, according to the World Bank and other global financial institutions. In addition, Ukrainian commercial enterprises also have claims. Entrepreneurs estimate the destroyed farmland and infrastructure facilities at 390 billion euros. These are enormous losses, and they will need to be compensated in one way or another."