Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Podolyak: Ukraine's destroyed facilities should be restored using Russia's funds

    Other countries
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 18:22
    Podolyak: Ukraine's destroyed facilities should be restored using Russia's funds

    The most appropriate option is to restore Ukraine's destroyed social and commercial facilities at the expense of the aggressor, Russia, Advisor to the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, said in an interview with Report.

    "Restoration of critical, residential, and civilian infrastructure has no commercial connection. We are talking about schools, hospitals, and related infrastructure. Everything in this category requires significant additional investment," Podolyak said.

    He noted that there are several commercial sectors where, once a favorable environment is created, it will be possible to attract foreign investors for reconstruction: "In the post-war period, we are considering what the economy should look like, which priority sectors must be fully developed and launched. It is clear that if a safe and promising environment is established here, investors will come."

    Podolyak also emphasized that there are different assessments of the damage inflicted on Ukraine by the war:

    "This ranges from $600 billion to $1 trillion, according to the World Bank and other global financial institutions. In addition, Ukrainian commercial enterprises also have claims. Entrepreneurs estimate the destroyed farmland and infrastructure facilities at 390 billion euros. These are enormous losses, and they will need to be compensated in one way or another."

    Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak Russia
    Mixaylo Podolyak: Ukraynanın dağılan obyektlərini Rusiyanın vəsaitləri ilə bərpa etmək lazımdır
    Подоляк: Разрушенные объекты Украины необходимо восстанавливать за счет средств России

    Latest News

    19:06

    US Ambassador: Türkiye plays key role in TRIPP project

    Region
    18:42

    European leaders to gather in Berlin for talks with Zelenskyy

    Other countries
    18:25

    President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement abolishing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and Maldives for ordinary passport holders

    Foreign policy
    18:22

    Podolyak: Ukraine's destroyed facilities should be restored using Russia's funds

    Other countries
    18:03

    President Ilham Aliyev approves Agreement on establishment of Joint Commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria

    Foreign policy
    17:53

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan mull promoting Turkic heritage in Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    Azerbaijan sees 33-fold surge in copper concentrate production

    Industry
    17:42

    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan rises over 8%

    ICT
    17:33
    Photo

    Graduation ceremony of Underwater Assault Navy Special Force course held

    Military
    All News Feed