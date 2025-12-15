Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Graduation ceremony of Underwater Assault Navy Special Force course held

    Military
    • 15 December, 2025
    • 17:33
    Graduation ceremony of Underwater Assault Navy Special Force course held

    A graduation ceremony for the next Underwater Assault Navy Special Force course was held at one of the military units of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that first, the Martyrs' memorial complex located in the territory of the military unit was visited, flowers were laid, and tribute was paid to their memory.

    At the graduation ceremony, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, was honored with a minute of silence. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

    Speaking at the event, Commander of the Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Shahin Mammadov congratulated the servicemen who successfully completed the course and expressed his gratitude to the staff for the high-level organization and conduct of the courses, which also involved professional instructors from the Azerbaijani and Turkish Armies.

    Then honorary certificates, badges, and valuable gifts were presented to the Azerbaijani and Turkish instructors, as well as to the graduates who successfully completed the course.

    The top graduate attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

