President Ilham Aliyev approves Agreement on establishment of Joint Commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria," Report informs via AZERTAC.

According to the Decree, after the Agreement enters into force, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the implementation of its provisions, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is instructed to notify the Government of Algeria once the internal procedures required for the Agreement to enter into force have been completed.

The Agreement was signed on November 4, 2025, in Algiers during the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Algerian Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad and African Affairs Ahmed Attaf.