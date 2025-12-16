Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Turkish MP: Life returned to normal in Kahramanmaras' 'Azerbaijani Quarter'

    Life has already returned to normal in the "Azerbaijani Quarter" built in the earthquake-ravaged Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, Nevzat Pakdil, a member of parliament for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) in Kahramanmaras Province, told Report.

    Since the epicenter of the February 2023 earthquake was in Kahramanmaras, the city suffered the most damage among the eleven affected provinces. The city center, where the "Azerbaijani Quarter" is now located, was almost completely destroyed: "The government of Azerbaijan provided material and moral support and made a significant contribution to the construction of this quarter. I express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani people, state, and government on behalf of Türkiye and Kahramanmaras."

    Turkiye Azerbaijan Earthquake
    Kahramanmaraşın millət vəkili: "Azərbaycan məhəlləsi"ndə artıq həyat başlayıb
    Депутат АК Parti: В "Азербайджанском квартале" Кахраманмараша наладилась повседневная жизнь

