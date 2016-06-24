Thorbjørn Jagland: Democratic decision in British referendum must be respected

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Council of Europe Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland commented on the results of the referendum in the UK.

Report informs, Jagland’s statement says the following:

“The democratic decision in this referendum must be respected. The best way forward now is for the EU, in accordance with its best traditions, to work together with the UK government to obtain the most acceptable outcome for the citizens of UK and Europe. Everybody should now focus on what unites our family of European nations; democracy, human rights and the rule of law”.