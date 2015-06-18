Secretary General: NATO defense ministers to discuss placement of military equipment in Eastern Europe

Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO defense ministers will discuss the placement of military equipment in Eastern Europe next week in Brussels.

Report informs citing the Tass, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Poland Tomasz Siemoniak in the framework of the visit to the teachings of Noble Jump in Sventoshov.

"Military equipment should be placed in suitable locations - said Stoltenberg. - We will discuss it next week.".- "I hope that decisions will be made, where in Eastern Europe, these forces will be deployed," - he said.

According toSiemoniak, we are talking about the deployment of military equipment and technology for one team in five NATO countries.