    • 04 November, 2025
    • 10:22
    Second earthquake strikes Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

    Experts have recorded a second earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 near the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    The earthquake occurred 158 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, with its epicenter located at a depth of 38.2 kilometers.

    Preliminary data indicates that the tremor intensity in the regional capital was measured at 4 points on the seismic scale.

    An earlier earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 had occurred just an hour prior. No tsunami warning has been issued.

