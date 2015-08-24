Saudi General Killed in Cross-Border Fire From Yemen

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Saudi army general has been killed in cross-border fire from Yemen, the armed forces said on Sunday, making him the highest-ranking officer to be killed in border attacks since March.

Report informs referring to Saudi Press Agency Major General Abdulrahman bin Saad Al Shahrani, commander of the 18th Brigade, was visiting troops deployed “on the front lines along the southern region when the post came under random enemy fire,” the military said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency.

Shahrani was wounded in the attack and hospitalised, it said, adding that he later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, the SPA reported that a Saudi border guard had been killed on Saturday by a rocket fired from Yemeni anti-government rebels that hit a border post in the kingdom’s Hazan region.

More than 50 people, most of them troops, have been killed along the Saudi-Yemen border since the Riyadh-led military coalition began air strikes on Iran-backed rebels across the kingdom’s impoverished neighbour in March.

But Shahrani is the most senior Saudi officer to be killed in cross-border fire.