    Saudi FM and Marco Rubio discuss Iran attacks in phone call

    • 11 March, 2026
    • 10:59
    Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan discussed the growing escalation in the Middle East in a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    According to a statement from the kingdom's Foreign Ministry, during the conversation, the parties discussed Iran's ongoing attacks on the territory of Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf countries.

    Faisal bin Farhan and Marco Rubio exchanged views on possible response measures to the current situation.

    "The parties exchanged views on ways to respond to the ongoing events in a manner that ensures the security of the kingdom and the protection of its citizens and residents," the statement said.

    The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı və ABŞ İranın hücumlarına qarşı cavab addımlarını müzakirə ediblər
    Эр-Рияд и Вашингтон обсудили возможные меры реагирования на удары Ирана

