Saudi Arabia says 9 UAVs shot down overnight
Other countries
- 11 March, 2026
- 09:36
On the night of March 10-11, Saudi Arabia shot down nine Iranian drones, according to an official spokesperson for the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, Report informs.
He noted that six drones were intercepted and shot down in eastern Saudi Arabia, while the remaining three were approaching the Shaybah oil field.
Latest News
10:49
Tenders for road project linking Azerbaijan, Armenia canceled in GeorgiaRegion
10:38
Middle East conflict costing region's tourism industry up to $600M per dayOther countries
10:31
Container ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast: UK Maritime AgencyOther countries
10:30
UK ambassador marks Wind Tuesday at Anglo Asian Mining's minesForeign policy
10:21
Qatar says its forces intercept missile attack targeting countryOther countries
10:18
Brent crude oil prices fall to $87.23 per barrelEnergy
10:12
Azeri Light crude drops to $90.34 per barrelEnergy
09:56
John Thune: US spending $900M per day on military operation against IranOther countries
09:53