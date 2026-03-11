Saudi Arabia says 9 UAVs shot down overnight

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Other countries
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 09:36
    On the night of March 10-11, Saudi Arabia shot down nine Iranian drones, according to an official spokesperson for the Kingdom's Ministry of Defense, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, Report informs.

    He noted that six drones were intercepted and shot down in eastern Saudi Arabia, while the remaining three were approaching the Shaybah oil field.

    Saudi Arabia drones Major General Turki Al-Maliki
