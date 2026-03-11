Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities

An essay writing competition has been held in Ukraine's higher education institutions on the initiative and organization of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv, Report informs.

An award ceremony for the competition winners was held.

In the competition, in which nearly 200 students from prestigious higher education institutions of Ukraine participated, essays were written on various topics related to Azerbaijan's history of Victory, sovereignty, and historical relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. The award ceremony for the competition winners was first held at the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev spoke about the importance of working with youth in the context of developing cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that among the competition winners are also future diplomats. In the future, these young people may participate in the development of cooperation between the two countries. Then the director of the institute, Valerii Kopiika, delivered a speech noting that the two countries have always been friends with each other, relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan are of a strategic nature, and are developing for the welfare of the two states.

After the speeches, the competition winners were awarded.

The award ceremony for the competition winners was then held at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. Before the ceremony, a meeting was held between the ambassador and the rector of the higher education institution, Anatolii Melnychenko. At the meeting, the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian higher education institutions was emphasized. Then the ambassador awarded the winners.