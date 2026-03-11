Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities

    Region
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 11:40
    Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities

    An essay writing competition has been held in Ukraine's higher education institutions on the initiative and organization of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kyiv, Report informs.

    An award ceremony for the competition winners was held.

    In the competition, in which nearly 200 students from prestigious higher education institutions of Ukraine participated, essays were written on various topics related to Azerbaijan's history of Victory, sovereignty, and historical relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan. The award ceremony for the competition winners was first held at the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev spoke about the importance of working with youth in the context of developing cooperation between the two countries.

    He noted that among the competition winners are also future diplomats. In the future, these young people may participate in the development of cooperation between the two countries. Then the director of the institute, Valerii Kopiika, delivered a speech noting that the two countries have always been friends with each other, relations between Ukraine and Azerbaijan are of a strategic nature, and are developing for the welfare of the two states.

    After the speeches, the competition winners were awarded.

    The award ceremony for the competition winners was then held at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. Before the ceremony, a meeting was held between the ambassador and the rector of the higher education institution, Anatolii Melnychenko. At the meeting, the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian higher education institutions was emphasized. Then the ambassador awarded the winners.

    Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities
    Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities
    Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities

    Azerbaijan Ukraine competition Seymur Mardaliyev
    Photo
    Ukraynada ali məktəb tələbələri Azərbaycana həsr olunmuş esse müsabiqəsində iştirak edib
    Photo
    В украинских вузах прошел конкурс эссе, посвященный Азербайджану

    Latest News

    12:14
    Photo

    Another three Azerbaijani nationals evacuated from Iran

    Domestic policy
    12:06

    Mihai Popșoi: Moldova wants to expand presence of Azerbaijani businesses in the country — INTERVIEW

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo
    Video

    Freight train carrying Russian grain for Armenia departs from Bilajari station

    Infrastructure
    11:59

    Two drones fall near Dubai airport, four injured

    Other countries
    11:53

    Another cargo ship hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UK Maritime Agency

    Other countries
    11:53

    2,168 citizens from 72 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:40
    Photo

    Essay competition on Azerbaijan held at Ukrainian universities

    Region
    11:32

    SOCAR President: Azerbaijan reinforces its position as regional energy hub

    Energy
    11:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan aim to develop co-op on state audit

    Finance
    All News Feed