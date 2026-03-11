2,168 citizens from 72 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Domestic policy
    • 11 March, 2026
    • 11:53
    A total of 2,168 citizens from 72 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan via the Astara border crossing from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 11.

    According to Report, 383 of those evacuated were Azerbaijani citizens.

    The countries and the number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period are provided in the table below:

    Country

    Number of Evacuees

    China

    633

    Russia

    293

    Tajikistan

    174

    Pakistan

    137

    Oman

    57

    Italy

    44

    Indonesia

    32

    Iran

    29

    Spain

    26

    Algeria

    25

    Saudi Arabia

    18

    Japan

    17

    France

    16

    Germany

    16

    Georgia

    13

    Uzbekistan

    12

    Hungary

    12

    Poland

    12

    Mexico

    11

    Nigeria

    10

    Belarus

    10

    Bulgaria

    10

    DR Congo

    10

    United Kingdom

    9

    Canada

    9

    Brazil

    8

    Kazakhstan

    8

    UAE

    6

    Slovakia

    6

    Belgium

    6

    Romania

    6

    Serbia

    5

    Switzerland

    5

    Czech Republic

    5

    Afghanistan

    5

    Austria

    5

    India

    5

    Jordan

    4

    Bangladesh

    4

    Türkiye

    4

    Ukraine

    4

    Sri Lanka

    4

    Kuwait

    4

    Bahrain

    4

    USA

    4

    Finland

    4

    Netherlands

    4

    Qatar

    3

    Philippines

    3

    Croatia

    3

    Denmark

    3

    Nepal

    2

    Lebanon

    2

    Yemen

    2

    Kyrgyzstan

    2

    Sweden

    2

    Sudan

    2

    Cyprus

    2

    Slovenia

    2

    Tunisia

    1

    South Africa

    1

    Maldives

    1

    Myanmar

    1

    Cuba

    1

    Vatican

    1

    Argentina

    1

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    1

    Latvia

    1

    Egypt

    1

    Australia

    1

    Belize

    1
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 72 ölkənin 2 168 vətəndaşı təxliyə olunub
    Из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуированы 2 168 человек из 72 стран

