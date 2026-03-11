2,168 citizens from 72 countries evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan

A total of 2,168 citizens from 72 countries were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan via the Astara border crossing from 8:00 a.m. (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 a.m. on March 11.

According to Report, 383 of those evacuated were Azerbaijani citizens.

The countries and the number of people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan for the reporting period are provided in the table below: