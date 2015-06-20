 Top
    Saudi Arabia launched air strikes to Yemen

    The death of ten civilians was reported

    Baku. 20 June. REPORT.AZ/ The coalition aviation led by Saudi Arabia carried out air strikes to various objects of Houthis in Yemen.

    Report informs, a number of causalities was recorded as a result of bombing.

    In particular, the aviation bombed the base of the Republican Guard of the forces' troops that are loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa.

    Also, other military bases  in the regions of Sanaa captured by Saleh's supporters, exposed to air strikes.

    The exact number of those killed in the bombing was not disclosed. Houthis reported about the death of ten civilians.

