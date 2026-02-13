S. Korean navy chief removed from duty over alleged role in Yoon martial law episode

South Korea's Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Kang Dong-gil has been removed from duty over allegations of involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's December 3, 2024, martial law declaration, the Defense Ministry said Friday, Report informs via Korea Herald.

According to the ministry, Kang is accused of having been involved in the formation of the martial law command structure at the time, when he was serving as head of the Military Support Headquarters under the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the martial law episode.

"The ministry plans to proceed with disciplinary procedures against Admiral Kang and will take personnel measures depending on the outcome," a ministry official said.

The vice chief of naval operations will serve as acting Navy chief during his suspension, the ministry added.