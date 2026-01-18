Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    S.Korea begins deployment of 'monster' Hyunmoo-5 missile

    Other countries
    • 18 January, 2026
    • 09:18
    S.Korea begins deployment of 'monster' Hyunmoo-5 missile

    South Korea's military has begun deploying the high-power Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile, military sources said Sunday, as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back called for a "balance of terror" to counter North Korea's nuclear threat, Report informs via Yonhap.

    The surface-to-surface missile -- dubbed a "monster" because of its size -- is designed to strike underground bunkers and is a key element of South Korea's plan to deter and, if necessary, respond to a major North Korean attack.

    South Korea has increasingly emphasized conventional strike capabilities as it seeks to strengthen deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

    Ahn has called for a substantial buildup of South Korea's strike arsenal in response to North Korea's nuclear threats.

    "Since South Korea cannot own nuclear arms as it is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, I firmly believe we should possess a considerable number of Hyunmoo-5 monster missiles to achieve a balance of terror," Ahn said in an interview with Yonhap News Agency in October last year, noting that mass production has begun and measures are being sought to significantly increase output.

    South Korea first publicly displayed the Hyunmoo-5 at an Armed Forces Day ceremony in 2023, but details have largely remained classified because of its strategic sensitivity. The military plans to field up to hundreds of advanced missiles, including the Hyunmoo-5, along with upgraded variants now under development.

    The deployment began late last year and is expected to be completed during President Lee Jae Myung's administration, whose term ends in June 2030.

    South Korea missiles
    Cənubi Koreya "Hyunmoo-5" ballistik raketlərinin yerləşdirilməsinə başlayıb
    Южная Корея приступила к развертывания баллистических ракет Hyunmoo-5

    Latest News

    10:15

    Israel says US Gaza executive board composition against its policy

    Other countries
    09:54

    Trump vows tariffs on eight European nations over Greenland

    Other countries
    09:26
    Photo

    Contemporary art exhibition 'Geyzer' opens at Museum of Modern Art

    Art
    09:18

    S.Korea begins deployment of 'monster' Hyunmoo-5 missile

    Other countries
    17:59

    Azerbaijan imports 13,457 tons of peat worth $2.26M

    Business
    17:47

    'There are no pressing security threats to Greenland': US Democratic senator

    Other countries
    17:41

    Bitcoin price falls below $95,300

    ICT
    17:21

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs to boost electricity imports amid Russian strikes

    Other countries
    17:09

    Trump invites Erdogan to join Gaza peace board as founding member

    Region
    All News Feed