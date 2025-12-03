Rutte: Defense investments and aid to Ukraine to boost NATO's security

NATO countries continue to face real and ongoing threats from Russia, which has intensified attacks on Ukraine's civilian sites and critical infrastructure, violated the airspace of alliance members, conducted cyberattacks and deployed spy ships to map underwater infrastructure, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Report informs.

"Today, the main focus was on defense investment. European allies and Canada are significantly increasing their investments - this is a positive sign. But we must do more," Rutte stated.

He noted that ministers discussed the implementation of commitments made in The Hague to allocate 5% of GDP annually for defense. According to him, this level of spending will allow the development and procurement of key capabilities for collective defense, including advanced air defense systems.

"We reaffirmed that this 5% includes support for Ukraine, as it directly contributes to our own security," the secretary general added.