Rustem Umerov to lead Ukrainian delegation in talks with US

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, has been appointed to lead the Ukrainian delegation in upcoming negotiations with the United States, UNIAN said, referring to an order signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to Report, the delegation will also include Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, had been expected to travel to Florida for the talks, but Zelenskyy signed an order dismissing him from his post. Prior to this, reports emerged that Yermak's home had been searched.

Umerov's appointment marks a shift in Ukraine's negotiating team as the country continues its high-level dialogue with Washington.