Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuries

At least 12 civilians were injured as a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes in several regions of Ukraine, including a child, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional military administration, noted that nine people were injured in a drone attack in Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Among them is a 13-year-old girl. All the wounded were taken to the hospital. A 57-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that the strike set a three-story residential building on fire, damaging the roof and ceilings, and shattering windows in another apartment building. A garage also caught fire.