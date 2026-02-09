Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuries
Other countries
- 09 February, 2026
- 10:58
At least 12 civilians were injured as a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes in several regions of Ukraine, including a child, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.
Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional military administration, noted that nine people were injured in a drone attack in Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
"Among them is a 13-year-old girl. All the wounded were taken to the hospital. A 57-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Ganzha wrote on Telegram.
He also noted that the strike set a three-story residential building on fire, damaging the roof and ceilings, and shattering windows in another apartment building. A garage also caught fire.
Latest News
11:44
Amnesty applied in Azerbaijan to over 15,000 peopleIncident
11:39
MMA fight descends into chaotic brawl after fighter nearly bit opponent's ear offIndividual sports
11:32
Vance to meet Pashinyan in Yerevan this eveningRegion
11:28
New prime minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic appointedDomestic policy
11:12
Gas withdrawal from storage facilities in Europe reaches 93%Energy
11:05
Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Center trains more than 380 specialistsICT
10:58
Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuriesOther countries
10:53
Gold prices exceed $5,000 per ounceFinance
10:46
Photo