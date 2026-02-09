Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuries

    Other countries
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 10:58
    Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuries

    At least 12 civilians were injured as a result of Russian drone and artillery strikes in several regions of Ukraine, including a child, Report informs referring to Ukrainian media.

    Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional military administration, noted that nine people were injured in a drone attack in Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

    "Among them is a 13-year-old girl. All the wounded were taken to the hospital. A 57-year-old woman is in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

    He also noted that the strike set a three-story residential building on fire, damaging the roof and ceilings, and shattering windows in another apartment building. A garage also caught fire.

    Russia Ukraine strike
    Rusiya Ukrayna regionlarına zərbələr endirib, ölən və yaralananlar var
    Российские удары по регионам Украины: есть погибшие и пострадавшие - ДОПОЛНЕНО

    Latest News

    11:44

    Amnesty applied in Azerbaijan to over 15,000 people

    Incident
    11:39

    MMA fight descends into chaotic brawl after fighter nearly bit opponent's ear off

    Individual sports
    11:32

    Vance to meet Pashinyan in Yerevan this evening

    Region
    11:28

    New prime minister of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic appointed

    Domestic policy
    11:12

    Gas withdrawal from storage facilities in Europe reaches 93%

    Energy
    11:05

    Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Center trains more than 380 specialists

    ICT
    10:58

    Russian strikes on Ukrainian regions leaves casualties, injuries

    Other countries
    10:53

    Gold prices exceed $5,000 per ounce

    Finance
    10:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan presents its Digital Logistics Platform at OECD Eurasia Week

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed