Russian strike hits passenger train in Ukraine, causing casualties

Several train routes were delayed on October 4 and 5 after Russian forces struck the railway station in Shostka, located in Ukraine's Sumy region, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Railways, the attack caused disruptions to scheduled services.

Ukraine's Minister for Development of Communities and Territories, Oleksiy Kuleba, stated that the station was targeted twice by Russian forces:

"The first strike hit a locomotive. The second strike occurred during the evacuation efforts," he noted.

14:08

A Russian strike hit a passenger train in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, causing casualties among the passengers, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Saturday, Report informs via Reuters.

Hryhorov said the Russian attack had targeted a railway station, and that a train heading to Kyiv had been hit.

No figure was given for the number of casualties, but the governor posted a picture of a burning passenger carriage and said medics and rescuers were working on the scene.

Moscow has stepped up its air strike campaign on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the last two months.