Russian strike hits energy sites in Ukraine's Chernihiv region

During the morning hours on October 4, Russian forces launched another attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the Chernihiv region, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

Several key energy facilities were damaged in the strike, leaving around 50,000 consumers without electricity.

"Repair crews have already begun restoration work," the statement noted.

It was also reported that the situation in the region remains tense following repeated Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. As a result, the power supply has been intermittent since October 1.