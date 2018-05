Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian foreign ministry announced Saturday it will expel 23 British diplomats within a week.

Report informs citing the official website of the foreign ministry, it is in a tit-for-tat response to London's measures over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

Notably, earlier, British Prime Minister Teresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from UK.