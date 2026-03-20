Russian attacks on Ukraine's Sumy region kill 3, injure 13
Other countries
- 20 March, 2026
- 13:39
Over the past 24 hours, attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukraine's Sumy region have killed 3 people and injured 13, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.
Ukraine's National Police said that several settlements in the region were hit, with the attacks involving aerial bombs and drones.
Investigation and operational teams, as well as forensic specialists, are currently working in the affected areas.
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