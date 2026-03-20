Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Russian attacks on Ukraine's Sumy region kill 3, injure 13

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 13:39
    Russian attacks on Ukraine's Sumy region kill 3, injure 13

    Over the past 24 hours, attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukraine's Sumy region have killed 3 people and injured 13, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    Ukraine's National Police said that several settlements in the region were hit, with the attacks involving aerial bombs and drones.

    Investigation and operational teams, as well as forensic specialists, are currently working in the affected areas.

    Russian Armed Forces Ukraine war
    Rusiya ordusu Ukraynanın Sumı vilayətinə hücum edib, ölənlər və yaralananlar var
    ВС России атаковали Сумскую область Украины: есть погибшие и пострадавшие

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