    Russian attacks in Ukraine's Kharkiv leave 4 killed

    Other countries
    13 January, 2026
    09:29
    Russian attacks in Ukraine's Kharkiv leave 4 killed

    Four people were killed as a result of overnight attacks by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on his Telegram page, Report informs.

    "The death toll from the attack on the Kharkiv suburb has reached four. Six people were also injured to varying degrees," he wrote.

    Rusiyanın Xarkova hücumları nəticəsində 4 nəfər ölüb, yaralılar var
    В результате атак РФ по Харьковской области погибло 4 человека, есть раненые

