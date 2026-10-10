Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 12, including three children

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Twelve people, including three children, have been killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, Report informs.

According to Zelenskyy, another 14 people were injured, two of whom are in critical condition.

He added that authorities are working to establish the whereabouts of 12 more people who may have been at the scene. Emergency services are operating at the site, and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

In addition, 13 regions of Ukraine came under attack overnight. Residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and railway facilities were damaged.