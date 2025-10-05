Russian attack kills 1, injures 10 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

In the early hours of October 6, Russia launched airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said on Telegram, Report informs.

According to him, as a result of the attack, 1 person was killed and 10 were injured.

"The number of people in need of medical assistance has increased as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia. Ambulance crews are working at the scene. The necessary medical assistance is being provided to the injured," he added.

He added that among the injured is a 16-year-old girl.