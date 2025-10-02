Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's Kherson: 2 killed, several injured
Two people were killed and four others injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region (Ukraine), Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine, citing a statement from Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.
He noted that Russian forces targeted residential areas in the region. Specifically, he noted damage to one multi-story building and ten private homes.
