    Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's Kherson: 2 killed, several injured

    Other countries
    02 October, 2025
    • 10:42
    Russian Armed Forces strike Ukraine's Kherson: 2 killed, several injured

    Two people were killed and four others injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region (Ukraine), Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine, citing a statement from Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

    He noted that Russian forces targeted residential areas in the region. Specifically, he noted damage to one multi-story building and ten private homes.

    Ukraine Kherson Russia
    Rusiya Xersona zərbə endirib, ölən və yaralılar var
    ВС РФ ударили по Херсонской области: двое погибли, есть раненые

