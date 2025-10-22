Ilham Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev

    Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communique

    Other countries
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 11:07
    Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communique

    Russia reiterated its previous terms for reaching a peace deal with Ukraine in a private communique sent to the US over the weekend, known as a "non-paper," according to two US officials and a person familiar with the situation, Report informs via Reuters.

    The communique reiterated Russia's demand that it take control of all of Ukraine's Donbas region, one of the US officials said, a stance that effectively rejected Trump's view that the frontlines should be frozen at their prevailing locations.

    Russia also reiterated its previous stance that no NATO troops be deployed to Ukraine as part of any peace agreement, one of the officials said. News of the non-paper - diplomatic speak for an informal document meant to communicate one party's position to another - comes as a proposed summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest appears increasingly in doubt.

    A White House official told Reuters on Tuesday that there were no plans for that meeting "in the immediate future."

    The communique also underlined the degree to which Russia has stuck to maximalist demands on Ukraine.

    Ukraine Russia Donbas
    Rusiya ABŞ-yə Ukrayna ilə bağlı nota göndərib
    Россия направила закрытую ноту США с требованиями по Украине

    Latest News

    12:43
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev meets with Estonia's foreign minister

    Domestic policy
    12:37

    CBA forecasts average oil price at $64 for 2026

    Finance
    12:37
    Photo

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets with his Estonian counterpart

    Other
    12:31

    Pashinyan: South Caucasus countries may have common strategic interests

    Region
    12:29

    First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan awarded Istiglal Order

    Domestic policy
    12:24

    Oliver Kempken: Pace of Karabakh's reconstruction reflects region's great potential

    Karabakh
    12:21

    Impact of various factors on inflation in Azerbaijan revealed

    Finance
    12:20

    German traveler impressed by scale of restoration work in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

    Karabakh
    12:12
    Photo
    Video

    'Indestructible Partnership-2025' joint special forces exercise underway

    Military
    All News Feed