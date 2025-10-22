Russia reiterates previous Ukraine peace terms to US in private communique

Russia reiterated its previous terms for reaching a peace deal with Ukraine in a private communique sent to the US over the weekend, known as a "non-paper," according to two US officials and a person familiar with the situation, Report informs via Reuters.

The communique reiterated Russia's demand that it take control of all of Ukraine's Donbas region, one of the US officials said, a stance that effectively rejected Trump's view that the frontlines should be frozen at their prevailing locations.

Russia also reiterated its previous stance that no NATO troops be deployed to Ukraine as part of any peace agreement, one of the officials said. News of the non-paper - diplomatic speak for an informal document meant to communicate one party's position to another - comes as a proposed summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest appears increasingly in doubt.

A White House official told Reuters on Tuesday that there were no plans for that meeting "in the immediate future."

The communique also underlined the degree to which Russia has stuck to maximalist demands on Ukraine.