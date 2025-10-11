Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa: around 50 towns, villages left without power

    Other countries
    • 11 October, 2025
    • 14:17
    Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa: around 50 towns, villages left without power

    Russian forces attacked Ukraine's city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast with drones on the night of October 10-11, hitting infrastructure facilities, Report informs referring to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

    The strikes caused fires at an energy facility and a three-storey hotel and restaurant complex in Odesa. The State Emergency Service rescued two people.

    A 47-year-old woman has been injured.

    In total, 44 settlements in Odesa Oblast remain without electricity.

    Rusiya Ukraynaya onlarla dron buraxıb, Odessa elektriksiz qalıb
    ВС РФ выпустили десятки дронов по Украине, Одесса осталась без электроснабжения

