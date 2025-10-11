Russia attacks energy infrastructure in Odesa: around 50 towns, villages left without power
Other countries
- 11 October, 2025
- 14:17
Russian forces attacked Ukraine's city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast with drones on the night of October 10-11, hitting infrastructure facilities, Report informs referring to Ukrainska Pravda, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office.
The strikes caused fires at an energy facility and a three-storey hotel and restaurant complex in Odesa. The State Emergency Service rescued two people.
A 47-year-old woman has been injured.
In total, 44 settlements in Odesa Oblast remain without electricity.
