Rubio says US-Europe ties must not be allowed to break

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said ties between the United States and Europe must not be allowed to break.

According to Report, citing foreign media, Rubio made the remarks during a speech in Athens.

He said that despite serious disagreements, the bonds linking the United States and Europe should not be severed.

Rubio added that Europe was capable of waking from what he described as a prolonged sleep and reviving traditions whose foundations had been laid thousands of years ago.

The US secretary of state is in Athens as part of a tour of Greece, Iceland and Portugal aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation, security and economic engagement.