Rubio reveals details of deal with Denmark regarding Greenland

Denmark agreed to a deal with Washington on Greenland because Copenhagen cannot guarantee the island's security, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, Report informs.

"Denmark and Greenland understand that they don't have the financial means necessary to defend Greenland if it were to come under attack or be threatened. The United States has the power to do that," Rubio told Fox News.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that the US and Denmark had reached an agreement to transfer control of Greenland's security to Washington. The White House leader noted that the US would immediately begin expanding its military presence in Greenland, ensuring that American adversaries cannot establish military bases on the island.