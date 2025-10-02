Romanian President announces plans to hold talks with Pashinyan in Copenhagen

Romanian President Nicușor Dan has expressed his intention to hold bilateral talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Copenhagen.

According to Report"s European bureau, speaking to journalists before the summit, Dan also noted that meetings are scheduled with the heads of government of Sweden and Belgium.

The agenda for Dan"s bilateral discussions with other leaders has not been disclosed.

He added that a particular focus during the summit sessions will be on the initiative to create a "drone wall," a protective barrier against unmanned aerial vehicles.

The president emphasized that the project is currently at the action plan stage, which still needs to be finalized, after which the lead countries responsible for implementation will be designated.

Commenting on the current crisis, Dan stressed that the threat is no longer limited to proximity to Russia but represents "a direct danger facing European countries."