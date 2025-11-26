Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Romania introduces criminal liability for violating anti-Russian sanctions

    Other countries
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 19:32
    Romania introduces criminal liability for violating anti-Russian sanctions

    The Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) of Romania approved, by an overwhelming majority, amendments to the government decree on international sanctions, according to which violation of restrictions, including anti-Russian ones, becomes an offense.

    As Report informs, this is mentioned in a statement from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    "The bill stipulates that violation or evasion of international sanctions, including those against the Russian Federation, becomes a serious offense within the competence of the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). In addition, the law clarifies the mechanisms of interaction and coordination between authorities involved in the application of sanctions, and establishes criminal liability for individuals and legal entities supporting organizations that are under sanctions," the ministry noted.

    By adopting the amendments, Romania has incorporated into national legislation the EU directive on criminal liability for circumvention and violation of European sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said.

    Rumıniya anti-Rusiya sanksiyalarının pozulmasına görə cinayət məsuliyyəti tətbiq edib
    Румыния ввела уголовную ответственность за нарушение антироссийских санкций

