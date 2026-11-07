Reuters: Rubio calls for greater discipline at State Department

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has demanded that senior State Department officials act within the scope of their authority, warning that employees could be dismissed for unethical conduct regardless of their connections within the government.

As Report reports, Reuters quoted four sources familiar with the matter as saying.

According to Reuters, cited by Report, four sources familiar with the matter said at a meeting last week, Rubio criticized officials for making decisions without prior approval. He demanded that major initiatives be cleared either by him or by Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

"The meeting took place after the resignation of US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, whom media reports accused of arranging paid contacts with officials in US President Donald Trump's administration. She denied the allegations," the sources told the agency.

They also linked the subsequent departure of Jeremy Lewin, head of the State Department's Policy Planning Staff, to concerns over his unauthorized actions. Lewin said he had resigned voluntarily and that his decision was unrelated to the meeting.

The State Department declined to comment to Reuters on the reported meeting.