Denmark resident arrested on suspicion of Istanbul nightclub attack

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Danish court arrested a resident of Vejle city for four weeks on suspicion of facilitating the terrorist act in the nightclub of Istanbul on January 1, 2017, Report informs citing the TASS.

The arrest of the 42-year-old man occurred after the authorities of Denmark received a request from Turkey for detention and subsequent extradition to the Turkish side.

"He is suspected of helping to commit a terrorist attack in a nightclub on New Year's Eve," said prosecution spokeswoman Dorthe Møller-Andersen.

According to her, at the end of June the suspect was already detained and interrogated in connection with the investigation of the terrorist act, but was subsequently released, since at that time a request from Turkey had not been received yet.

Notably, 39 people were killed, 16 of whom were foreigners on night of January 1, 2017 in the Istanbul district of Ortaköy, as a result of the terrorist attack. It emerged that, terrorist was committed by native of Uzbekistan Abdulgadir Masharipov, who was soon detained in one of the districts of Istanbul. ISIS took responsibility for the attack.