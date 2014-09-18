​Referendum on Independence kicks off in Scotland

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The polling-stations to vote on a referendum on the issue of Independence opened in Scotland at 7 a.m (11 a.m at the Baku time). Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the only question in the bulletin is: “Whether you agree that Scotland has to be an independent country?”

The British citizens, citizens of 52 countries of the British Commonwealth, citizens of 27 EU countries and members of Chamber of Lords, and also the military personnel in Great Britain or abroad, but being residents of Scotland and registered on polling stations in Scotland have the right to vote.

The age level was lowered from usual 18 years to 16. The total number of the registered voters is 4,285,323 persons.

Polling stations will be closed at 10 p.m then counting of votes will begin.

Polls don't give an exact idea of a vote outcome, showing each time different distribution of voices. The vote outcome, obviously, will depend on those who haven’t decided how to vote yet.

If the majority of Scots vote for independence, the region will leave the United Kingdom on March 24, 2016.