    Reddit launches high court challenge to Australia's under-16s social media ban

    Other countries
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:58
    Reddit launches high court challenge to Australia's under-16s social media ban

    Reddit has filed a challenge against Australia's under-16s social media ban in the high court, lodging its case two days after implementing age restrictions on its website, Report informs via The Guardian.

    The company said in a Reddit post on Friday that while it agreed with protecting people under 16, the law "has the unfortunate effect of forcing intrusive and potentially insecure verification processes on adults as well as minors, isolating teens from the ability to engage in age-appropriate community experiences."

    Reddit said there was an "illogical patchwork" of platforms included in the ban.

    "As the Australian Human Rights Commission put it, ‘There are less restrictive alternatives available that could achieve the aim of protecting children and young people from online harms, but without having such a significant negative impact on other human rights.'"

    Reddit argued it was a forum primarily for adults without the traditional social media features the government has "taken issue with."

    Reddit was challenging the law on the grounds it infringed on the implied freedom of political communication. It was also seeking to challenge whether Reddit could be considered an age-restricted social media platform under the legislation.

    It said it was not seeking to challenge the law to avoid compliance, and had implemented age-assurance measures since Wednesday.

    The company said the vast majority of Redditors were adults, and advertising wasn't targeted to children under 18. The Apple app store age rating for Reddit is 17+.

    "Despite the best intentions, this law is missing the mark on actually protecting young people online," Reddit said. "So, while we will comply with this law, we have a responsibility to share our perspective and see that it is reviewed by the courts."

    "Reddit" uşaqlara sosial şəbəkəni qadağan edən Avstraliya hökumətini məhkəməyə verəcək
    Reddit подаст в суд на власти Австралии из-за запрета соцсетей для детей

