    ​Rebels loot the Consulate General of Russia in Aden

    Closing the Consulate General and evacuation of Russian citizens considered

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Huthi rebels looted the building of the Consulate General of Russia in the Yemeni city Aden, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

    Armed men broke down the doors and got inside. After that, they began to carry equipment and folders with documents from the building. Rebels loaded everything in the car and fled in an unknown direction.

    Earlier it was reported that the Russian Consulate General in Aden was damaged during the bombing of an international coalition led by Saudi Arabia. A source in the Russian embassy in Yemen said that currently they consider closing the Russian Consulate General in Aden and evacuation of Russian citizens.

