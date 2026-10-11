Six years pass since fourth Armenian missile attack on Ganja

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Six years have passed since Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, was again targeted by Armenian armed forces during the Patriotic War.

Report recalls that at around 2 a.m. on October 11, 2020, the city centre was attacked with ballistic missiles.

Despite the humanitarian ceasefire announced on October 10, the Armenian army continued shelling Azerbaijani settlements, again targeting civilians in Ganja. The missile strike on residential areas killed nine people, including four women, and injured 35 others. One of the injured later died in hospital.

More than 10 apartment buildings and over 100 other facilities were damaged.

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the attack. The moment of impact was captured by surveillance cameras operated by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

During the Second Karabakh War, Armenia carried out a total of five missile and artillery attacks on Ganja, on October 4, 5, 8, 11 and 17. The attacks killed 26 people and injured 175, while causing extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

A total of 93 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed as a result of Armenia's armed aggression during the Second Karabakh War. Another 454 people were injured, 12,292 residential and non-residential buildings and 288 vehicles were damaged, and 1,018 farms sustained damage.