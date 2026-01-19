Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    RDIF chief sure Europe won't be able to bar US from taking control of Greenland

    Kirill Dmitriev, Russian presidential special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has expressed confidence that Europe will yield to pressure and Greenland will ultimately come under the United States' control, Report informs via TASS.

    "Europe will cave in, the US will get Greenland, transatlantic unity may be somewhat restored," he wrote on his X page.

    On January 17, Trump announced on Truth Social that the Washington administration has imposed 10% duties on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, Finland, and the Netherlands, which will remain in force until agreements are reached on "the full and final acquisition of Greenland" by the United States.

    Putinin xüsusi nümayəndəsi: Avropa təslim olacaq, ABŞ Qrenlandiyanı əldə edəcək
    Спецпредставитель Путина: Европе не удастся помешать США заполучить Гренландию

