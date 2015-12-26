​Radical attacks in the Philippines killed 9

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ 9 people were killed in a series of attacks conducted by militants of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, BIFF in the southern Philippines on Christmas Eve.

Report informs citing the Russian media, according to the authorities, Miriam Ferrer, an attack of militants on a settlement of farmers in the province of Sultan Kudarat in Mindanao killed 7 people. Several people were taken hostage and later released by government soldiers. Two people were killed in militant attacks in the chapel in the province of North Cotabato.

As it was reported, the government army killed 4 members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, BIFF.